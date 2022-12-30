Colourful photos to brighten your day. Otago/Southland. New Zealand.

Plus one from Australia.

Bumblebee on a bright Cosmos, archive photo, by Nigel.

This beautiful brightness was shared from Australia by Greals who gave me permission to post here. Information from caption: Looking back on art in 2022. Installation at the Ginger Factory at Yandina, Sunshine Coast Yes it was raining.

And to find me on Mastodon: @MsLiz@mastodon.nz

Bright daffodils at Bannerman Park in Gore, back in spring 18 September.

Weather-beaten paeonies, bright and beautiful.

~Alexandra gardens, Central Otago, 24 November.

Text by Liz. Photos: Liz, Nigel, Greals (as attributed); Exploring Colour (2022)