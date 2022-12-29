We went out for a country drive this morning, exploring some roads we hadn’t travelled before. When we were well through our trip we came across this old building that appears to have been a farmhouse. Weatherboard house with corrugated iron roof. The front lower level has had its weatherboards removed and looks like it’s used as a shed. The building was far back from the road and I had to use my Zoom. Nearby is the Waikaka Stream, I took some photos of it from the road bridge.

Wendon Valley, near Waikaka, Southland.

The old house is visible in the distance, far across the fields.

From the opposite side of the bridge, this pretty scene.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)