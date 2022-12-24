Christmas Eve

Some photos I’ve taken this week, selected because I associate them with Christmas in some way. First two taken this morning at Gore Gardens.. white bell flowers and tiny pink blurs of Heuchera flowers. Then Cotinus or smokebush partly catching the light. And then (taken 22 Dec) native mistletoe, and astelia berries, Black Gully near Tapanui. New Zealand. Note: Gore is in Southland and Tapanui is in West Otago.
MERRY CHRISTMAS !!
Bells.
Glow. Light effects on Cotinus, or smokebush, leaves. New shoots and the top edge of one mature leaf are lit up and glowing the colour of hot red embers.
Mistletoe. Native New Zealand mistletoe flower buds. Very bright red-orange colour when buds are mature and lit up by sunlight. They look like bunches of colourful cotton buds sticking up into the air! The oval, fleshy green leaves are also bright when lit up and go a vibrant green-yellow.
Green berries like shiny green beads. Native astelia plant with long flax-like green leaves and stems of deep green, small, round berries that are located down in the centre of the plant. They’re immature berries and will colour up over time.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Merry Christmas! Lovely images.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, Tom! Merry Christmas.
LikeLike
The mistletoe buds look like little red lights – lovely effect with the lighting on them and the smokebush. I hope that you have a lovely Christmas! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the sun’s out the mistletoe flowers look amazing! I hoped you’d see the smokebush, I haven’t seen Cotinus foliage lit up quite like that before. The plant was mostly shaded with just bits of light making it through. Christmas is going well thanks – just got back from a walk on a new track we haven’t done before. Happy Christmas!
LikeLike
Lovely. Merry Christmas! 2️⃣5️⃣👼🎄🌟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks.. Merry Christmas Cindy!
LikeLike
Happy Holidays. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you manage to stay warm and cosy over Christmas Louella!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May this Chistmas bring so beautiful things as those ones we see as posts! Happy days!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you have a beautiful Christmas and a very happy New Year, urzre! I’m always glad to see you are still visiting my blog, thanks so much!
LikeLike
Have a great Christmas, Liz. Bet your weather’s better than ours, and much much better than the stuff happening in North America right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a lot to be said for a Summer Christmas. We’ve had heaps of grey cloud, rain and even thunder and lightning over the last few weeks but I’m thankful to not have extreme winter events at this time.. I hope you two have a cosy and happy Christmas!
LikeLike
Merry 🎄 Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ted, Merry Christmas!
LikeLike
🎄😄😄
LikeLike
Festive collection, Liz! Merry Christmas to you and Nigel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ellen, I was trying to figure out what I can show for our Summer Christmas 😀 .. Merry Christmas!
LikeLike
I’ve enjoyed your posts in 2022, best wishes for 2023, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much Robert, and you’re a most welcome visitor! Best wishes to you too for 2023.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The smokebush is especially lovely. Merry Christmas to you, and all good wishes for the most colorful year yet in 2023!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The smokebush lit up like that was a most unexpected delight! Merry Christmas Linda and many thanks for your lovely (colorful) wish 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas, Liz, and thank you for these beautiful pictuers–nature celebrating Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful description, Madeline! Thank you, have a lovely Christmas!
LikeLike
Merry CHristmas, Liz. Best wishes for 2023!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Steve! Take care. I hope you have a safe, cosy and warm, Christmas. At least I can take comfort in knowing you always have a decent heap of firewood available.
LikeLiked by 1 person