Rural Summer

This morning while travelling locally, I spotted pillar-shaped clouds hovering over a row of attractive amenity trees in a farming landscape. By the time Nigel had turned around and found a place to stop the cloud pillars were collapsing but it still offered an attractive scene. Between Tapanui and Crookston, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
