Perhaps the remnant held a claim boundary peg back in the day. It was illegal to sluice away a peg. I was intrigued by the horizontal hole at the top through which I could see the blue sky. The two ‘remnant’ photos were taken by me. The photos of Blue Lake and eroded hillside slopes were taken by Nigel. Blue Lake was an 120m hill levelled by gold miners and then mined to a pit 60-70m deep. When mining stopped in 1934 the pit filled with water. 07 December at St Bathans, Central Otago, New Zealand.

From another blog I read that, “More than 2,834 kilos of gold was extracted from the three largest mining operations. These were Vinegar Hill, the Kildare Mine (Blue Lake) and the Scandinavian mine at Surface Hill.”

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)