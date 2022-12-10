Blue and Gold

Blue Lake at St Bathans in Central Otago was formed through gold mining activity from the 1860s till 1934. Originally the lake was a 120m high hill.. Kildare Hill.. which I’ve read was demolished via hydraulic sluicing in about 10 years. By using a hydraulic elevator the site of the now-gone hill became an ever-growing pit until work stopped in 1934 because the town itself was in danger of being undermined. Once the work stopped the pit filled with water. Depending on what source I read the pit was 60 / 68 / 70 metres deep.

The story of the geology of the site, and why the gold is even found here, is pretty interesting:

Blue Lake by Kate Pedley (University of Canterbury)

    St Bathans – Blue Lake and how the gold got there (Department of Geology, University of Otago)

    Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

