31 Years

Wedding anniversary today! So we did a long drive into Central Otago
~ but I took this photo 24 November.

Deep red rosebud ready to open, red mature rose blurred behind the bud, scattered soft-focus white roses in background (they’re tinged palest pink in the centre). Alexandra public gardens, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text/photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

