Wedding anniversary today! So we did a long drive into Central Otago
~ but I took this photo 24 November.
Deep red rosebud ready to open, red mature rose blurred behind the bud, scattered soft-focus white roses in background (they’re tinged palest pink in the centre). Alexandra public gardens, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text/photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
How nice, congrats to you both.
Congratulations to you and Nigel, Liz. And wishing for many more happy and healthy years together. 💞
Congratulations to you two! Maybe a rose like yours inspired Robert Burns!
Happy Anniversary!
Congratulations, Liz.
Happy Anniversary
