Blue Door, Church

As we drove home Nigel made a stop at the fuel station in Clinton so I hopped out and wandered up the road to take a few photos of a church I like to keep an eye on. Something’s afoot there but I don’t know what – therefore I don’t know the fate of the building. Ever since I’ve been able to see into the property I’ve been fascinated by the distant view of the blue doors with the big vintage hinges. As the sign on the gate says, “St Leo’s Catholic Church (1886)” and there’s a tall, dense holly hedge either side of the front gate. 03 December. Clinton, South Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

5 thoughts on “Blue Door, Church

Add yours

  1. I really like the third photo, showing the church in isolation, or at least surrounded by the land. The wires suggest it’s not all that isolated, but it surely is compelling.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I’m glad you like this doorway! Once when we were looking at properties, we looked at a house in Invercargill that had blue carpet throughout the house, similarly eye-catching. In the past it had been a Catholic building, for clergy I think. Anyway I dubbed the carpet ‘Virgin Blue’ because it reminded me of the colour used in paintings that depict the Virgin Mary!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

