Blue Door, Church

As we drove home Nigel made a stop at the fuel station in Clinton so I hopped out and wandered up the road to take a few photos of a church I like to keep an eye on. Something’s afoot there but I don’t know what – therefore I don’t know the fate of the building. Ever since I’ve been able to see into the property I’ve been fascinated by the distant view of the blue doors with the big vintage hinges. As the sign on the gate says, “St Leo’s Catholic Church (1886)” and there’s a tall, dense holly hedge either side of the front gate. 03 December. Clinton, South Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)