All Yellow

Except those that aren’t. We were driving back from Central Otago via Moa Flat and through Edievale at which point I asked Nigel to pull over. The reason was this beautiful clump of yellow lupins flowering on the roadside verge with a weathered rustic shed behind the blooms. A few metres further along the road I found the other not-yellow lupins.

West Otago, New Zealand. 24 November.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

