All Yellow

Except those that aren’t. We were driving back from Central Otago via Moa Flat and through Edievale at which point I asked Nigel to pull over. The reason was this beautiful clump of yellow lupins flowering on the roadside verge with a weathered rustic shed behind the blooms. A few metres further along the road I found the other not-yellow lupins.
West Otago, New Zealand. 24 November.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
We don’t have lupins where I live. But I have seen them other places. Magnificent blooms. Love your photos დ
They’re a very pretty pest plant here in the South Island! but when I see them blooming, I’ll bloomin’ well photograph them 😀
