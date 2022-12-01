Chipping Away

Today’s been a good day. Cut Above Tree Services arrived to cut some bigger trees on our property down to size. Our primary problem was an overgrown golden macrocarpa claiming too much space and dominating our frontage. Connor and Matt dealt decisively with this and other concerns and, bonus, they were relaxed about us taking photos. They service Otago and Southland from their base in Balclutha.

[We didn’t know them prior to this. A few weeks ago when the council announced tree work would be done in our town in November, I asked their helpdesk staff how to contact the arborist and that’s how we touched base with Connor. We’re really pleased with their work and communication’s also been awesome]

Tapanui, West Otago, Clutha District. New Zealand

Cut Above Tree Services at work on our trees today … 16 photos

Double-leader golden macrocarpa

Claiming too much space

This stump had to be cut down in size, the tree had been cut too high before we moved here. It sprouted a huge wall of foliage that’d become a problem. Now the walnut can reign supreme!

I like the red colour of the wood

The pretty blue conifers needed their lower branches removed.

Much better now they’ve been ‘lifted’

We went outside a few times to watch/photograph progress. This by Nigel.

Here the shape of the branches reminded Nigel and I of a menorah.

Chips flying!

I love the following three photos taken by Nigel …

“The Fall“

Last trunk.. becoming firewood.

Sawing, and tree munching.

Thank you, Cut Above Tree Services!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)