Orchard, Cottage and Cob

Stewart Town wasn’t formally named as such. It was an outpost of historic Bannockburn and close to the gold mining activity. David Stewart began the stone cottage in 1873. In the first photo you can see an isolated corner of cob wall that once was part of a cob wall extension to the cottage.

David with his miner buddy John Menzies (both Scots) had already built a small water race and a large storage dam. David had arrived with the first gold miners so he’d likely have been in the area since late 1862 when there was a big gold discovery near Cromwell. The two bachelors lived in the cottage. Another bachelor friend mined with them and lived by the orchard, William Roy. David died 1883, John in 1894 and William lived till 1923.

A couple of families are mentioned but I don’t know if their time overlapped with David and John.. the Aitken and Lind families. The Aitkens had a sod wall garden enclosure. The orchard is a remnant and would’ve been bigger in the early 1900s and I’ve read “many other similar small orchards were scattered around the area.”

Most of this information is from:
Peter Petchey (April 2016) Heritage Assessment Bannockburn Sluicings Historic Reserve
Central Otago, New Zealand

~ these days the productive land around the sluicings reserve is mostly vineyards
~ second photo taken by Nigel

Multiple old orchard trees with green foliage growing in sparsely grassy area with blue sky background and a few clouds. Old stone cottage ruin in the centre, and an isolated separate corner of cob wall that had been part of a cottage extension.
Multiple old orchard trees with green foliage growing in sparsely grassy area with blue sky background and a few clouds. Old ruin of stone cottage to far right of photo.

The light dots below the window cavity are an interesting visual addition caused by holes in the recycled roofing iron that protects the ruin from further deterioration.

Orchard tree viewed through the window cavity of the stone cottage ruin, photo taken from inside the cottage. Very thick stone wall. Light coming through the modern corrugated iron roof nail holes (recycled iron) makes visible dots of light on the stone.
Photo taken from inside the ruin of the stone cottage, looking through the west-facing open doorway, across a grassy field and sloping hillside to a distant mountain that still has remnants of snow on top. Cloudy blue sky.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “Orchard, Cottage and Cob

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: