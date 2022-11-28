Old Orchard

Historic orchard remnant, pear and apricot trees. Planted early-1900s at a small community that grew in the 1860s with the arrival of gold miners and hydraulic sluicing. Stewart Town.. accessed via a walk through ‘badlands’-type landscape, a large terrace destroyed and shaped by sluicing and related activities. Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 31 October. ~first and last photos by Nigel, middle two photos by Liz

Multiple old orchard trees with green foliage growing in sparsely grassy area with blue sky background and a few clouds.
Two weather beaten, straggly, orchard trees on the outer edge of the orchard with a far view to distant hills. Blue sky and scattered clouds.
Flat land with narrow path that leads through rough grass and weeds to the historic community and orchard area, sitting like a little oasis at the end of the narrow bare line of path.
Old stone cottage on the left with modern roof over the ruin to protect it. Flat grassy land. Rows of old orchard trees fill the right side of the photo. Blue sky and white plus light-grey cloud.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

3 thoughts on "Old Orchard



    1. Yes it is Linda! It was deteriorating and folk managed to organise some grants and get a roof over it to protect it. It dates back to the 1870s and a couple of miners lived here. In a report I downloaded, “There is a record of an application for a residence area in Stewart’s and Menzies’ names in 1873, and the two lived in a stone cottage beside the dam.” Their main occupation was delivering water to the miners for their sluicing activities, a massive undertaking. There’ll be more on that to come, including about the dam!

      

      

