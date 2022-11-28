Old Orchard

Historic orchard remnant, pear and apricot trees. Planted early-1900s at a small community that grew in the 1860s with the arrival of gold miners and hydraulic sluicing. Stewart Town.. accessed via a walk through ‘badlands’-type landscape, a large terrace destroyed and shaped by sluicing and related activities. Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 31 October. ~first and last photos by Nigel, middle two photos by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)