Old Orchard

Historic orchard remnant, pear and apricot trees. Planted early-1900s at a small community that grew in the 1860s with the arrival of gold miners and hydraulic sluicing. Stewart Town.. accessed via a walk through ‘badlands’-type landscape, a large terrace destroyed and shaped by sluicing and related activities. Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 31 October. ~first and last photos by Nigel, middle two photos by Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
Old fruit trees can take on the most interesting shapes. I like the building in the last photo. Is it an old home?
Yes it is Linda! It was deteriorating and folk managed to organise some grants and get a roof over it to protect it. It dates back to the 1870s and a couple of miners lived here. In a report I downloaded, “There is a record of an application for a residence area in Stewart’s and Menzies’ names in 1873, and the two lived in a stone cottage beside the dam.” Their main occupation was delivering water to the miners for their sluicing activities, a massive undertaking. There’ll be more on that to come, including about the dam!
So neat! We tend not to think about all the ‘support activities’ that would be required for something like mining.
