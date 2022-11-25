Mostly Lemon Colour

Mostly lemon colour.. a selection of lovely flowers seen in Roxburgh on 29 October. Central Otago, New Zealand

Pretty pale lemon bearded iris.

Partial view of a pretty cascading rose bush with small lemon flowers.

The lemon and mauve form of Osteospermum or African Daisy is really fun!

I think the pretty pink flowers are called Ixia.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Mostly Lemon Colour

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: