Mostly lemon colour.. a selection of lovely flowers seen in Roxburgh on 29 October. Central Otago, New Zealand
Pretty pale lemon bearded iris.
Partial view of a pretty cascading rose bush with small lemon flowers.
The lemon and mauve form of Osteospermum or African Daisy is really fun!
I think the pretty pink flowers are called Ixia.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I loved the second flower so much…
It’s so lovely to hear that, thank you! I have more photos of those flowers, and the bush itself. Some more pics will get posted 🙂
