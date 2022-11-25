Mostly lemon colour.. a selection of lovely flowers seen in Roxburgh on 29 October. Central Otago, New Zealand

Pretty pale lemon bearded iris.

Partial view of a pretty cascading rose bush with small lemon flowers.

The lemon and mauve form of Osteospermum or African Daisy is really fun!

I think the pretty pink flowers are called Ixia.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)