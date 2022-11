Smiley-face design in a garden bed of pansies. Yellow pansy faces with blue pansy eyes and smiles! This is a very large round garden bed that serves like a pedestrian round-about or traffic circle. The pansies inhabit a wide outer edge, immediately outside of a neatly trimmed low box hedge. 29 Oct. Alexandra public garden, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)