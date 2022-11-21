Eye Popping Poppies

Can’t beat the Californian poppies for their eye-catching colours. I saw these at Roxburgh on our drive into Central Otago, 29 October 2022. We stopped there for a bit, by the highway, and wandered around looking at the roadside verge and private gardens. These were growing in a rough grassy patch between street and private property. New Zealand.

California poppy. California sunlight or cup of gold. Eschscholzia californica

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

