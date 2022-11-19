Fine and Dandy

Roadside orchard at Earnscleugh, Central Otago, New Zealand ~29 Oct 2022.
In the pre-storm light all the dandelion seedheads really shone!
Photos 1 and 2 by Nigel, 3 and 4 by me.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
That’s so pretty
