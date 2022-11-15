Ominous

First three photos taken in Earnscleugh as we were en route to Cromwell, 29 October. Through Cromwell Gorge we crawled along as rain bucketed down.. we hurriedly unpacked at our motel. Later when quieter I took the last photo, from outside our motel unit. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Beautiful lilac hedge and stone wall partnership.
Lovely lilac gently suppresses any ‘stone walling’ 😀

Further along, English beech hedges maintain a tight hold on their old foliage.

No question we’re in for a rough time through the Gorge!

There’s still snow on the ridge in spring, Cromwell.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

