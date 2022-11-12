Oh The Roses

Some o’ the roses alongside a former Methodist church near Old Cromwell Town, Central Otago, New Zealand. And the surrounding stone wall. 09 November.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Oh The Roses

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: