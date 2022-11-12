Oh The Roses

Some o’ the roses alongside a former Methodist church near Old Cromwell Town, Central Otago, New Zealand. And the surrounding stone wall. 09 November.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
Wow. Color and symmetry
Just a few rose bushes but a lovely selection!
