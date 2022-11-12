Oh The Roses (Part 2)

Some o’ the roses alongside a former Methodist church near Old Cromwell Town, Central Otago, New Zealand. And in the lawn I found a small patch of pretty flowers.. uh oh! looks like they’re an oxalis!

You may recall from my post about the church, “Former Cromwell Methodist Church ~built 1891 by ex-PM Helen Clark’s great grandfather Leslie Arthur, and William Gair.”

Big surprise via Twitter, former PM Helen Clark found my tweet/added extra info!

copy of the link from the tweet:

https://www.cromwellheritageprecinct.co.nz/historic-buildings/mcnulty-house/

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

