Oh The Roses (Part 2)

Some o’ the roses alongside a former Methodist church near Old Cromwell Town, Central Otago, New Zealand. And in the lawn I found a small patch of pretty flowers.. uh oh! looks like they’re an oxalis!
You may recall from my post about the church, “Former Cromwell Methodist Church ~built 1891 by ex-PM Helen Clark’s great grandfather Leslie Arthur, and William Gair.”
Big surprise via Twitter, former PM Helen Clark found my tweet/added extra info!
copy of the link from the tweet:
https://www.cromwellheritageprecinct.co.nz/historic-buildings/mcnulty-house/
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Beautiful
The roses looked so pretty against the stone wall of the church; nice selection too!
