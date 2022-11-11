The first church featured below had St Andrew’s | “The Little Stone Church” printed on its sign board. The second stone church was located very near. Neither were open to enter but they were lovely to look at from the outside. I found them while walking to Old Cromwell Town, an historic precinct.. both churches were on streets near my destination. Central Otago, New Zealand 09 November.

The first two photos are St Andrew’s Anglican Church, “The Little Stone Church”

~built 1874 by James Taylor ~cost 700 pounds ~still in use as a church

Former Cromwell Methodist Church ~built 1891 by ex-PM Helen Clark’s great grandfather Leslie Arthur, and William Gair. Now the Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust office.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)