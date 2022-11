The radiant colour of these bright daisy flowers adorn the grass frontage of a Roxburgh private property in Central Otago, 29 October. We had a bit of a poke around Roxburgh before driving further into Central. Folks in Roxburgh grow a wide selection of garden plants, appears there’s many keen gardeners in the town! New Zealand.

Text and first 3 pics by Liz, last pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)