Warm-toned beautiful brown/yellow iris. I found it by the boundary fence of a private garden in Roxburgh, Central Otago – same garden where I photographed the lovely yellow paeony. The first photo below was taken by Nigel and the rest by me, on 29 October. It was difficult for photography with the fence and also a strong, gusty wind. New Zealand.

Text by Liz, 1st photo by Nigel and other photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)