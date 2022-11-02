Busy Bee Visitors

This beautiful paeony put on a generous party, popular with the bees, and they were happily flying in for the feast. On our way to our mini-holiday in Cromwell we called into Alexandra gardens and found paeonies had begun to flower.. that made me happy! I have a few more paeony photos to share from there. 29 October 2022. Alexandra, Central Otago. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
keywords: peony, honeybee, honey bee,

2 thoughts on “Busy Bee Visitors

Add yours

    1. It was the only flower open on that plant and seems to have been at a perfect stage for the bees. We returned again on Tuesday, on our way home, and no bees in sight on that flower! Guess the goodness was all gone. Oh that’s such a shame you’ve not got a bud on your paeony plant.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: