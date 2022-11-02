Busy Bee Visitors

This beautiful paeony put on a generous party, popular with the bees, and they were happily flying in for the feast. On our way to our mini-holiday in Cromwell we called into Alexandra gardens and found paeonies had begun to flower.. that made me happy! I have a few more paeony photos to share from there. 29 October 2022. Alexandra, Central Otago. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
keywords: peony, honeybee, honey bee,
Such a lovely dainty flower, like a tutu. No buds on mine yet!
It was the only flower open on that plant and seems to have been at a perfect stage for the bees. We returned again on Tuesday, on our way home, and no bees in sight on that flower! Guess the goodness was all gone. Oh that’s such a shame you’ve not got a bud on your paeony plant.
