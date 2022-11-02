Busy Bee Visitors

This beautiful paeony put on a generous party, popular with the bees, and they were happily flying in for the feast. On our way to our mini-holiday in Cromwell we called into Alexandra gardens and found paeonies had begun to flower.. that made me happy! I have a few more paeony photos to share from there. 29 October 2022. Alexandra, Central Otago. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

keywords: peony, honeybee, honey bee,