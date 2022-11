Birthday fun yesterday.. a trek through thyme-strewn Bannockburn sluicings to Stewart Town where the old stone house also boasts an old orchard +lilac bush! The first pic also has California poppies. And earlier, I’d enjoyed a whirl on this twirly thing in a Cromwell playground.. 😀 Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)