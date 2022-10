We were driving around the Edendale area looking for tulip fields and hit a bonanza when we saw there was colour up this gravel road. The bands of colour went on and on! It was simply amazing. Multiple huge fields, all planted in tulips. Southland, New Zealand. 22 October.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Deep salmon, white, red and yellow as I look west.

Deep salmon colour in front of me.

Looking east in these two that I’ve cropped to panorama.

And there’s still more colours on the other side of the fence!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)