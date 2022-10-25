Purple and Red

Bounteous blooms! Tulips at Menzies Ferry, Edendale.

Southland, New Zealand. 22 October.

As I began to write this post, on a whim, I searched online with ‘purple red poem’ and top of my results was a fantastic poem called Warning by Jenny Joseph >>

When I am an old woman I shall wear purple

With a red hat which doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me.

[…]

I shall go out in my slippers in the rain

And pick flowers in other people’s gardens

And learn to spit.

[…]

But maybe I ought to practise a little now?

So people who know me are not too shocked and surprised

When suddenly I am old, and start to wear purple.

~ I think I’ve come across this poem before, possibly through a blog/twitter-friend(?) but I’d completely forgotten about it till I did my search tonight 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)