Lilac Spring in Roxburgh 22 October, evening. The first three photos are from a gorgeous lilac hedge, I was enveloped in the sweet fragrance while taking the pics. The iris I found in a completely different garden (the one where I took the paeony pics). Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
So fun to think of you enjoying longer, warmer days and the unfolding of spring, while the world grows darker and quieter here. Enjoy!
Thanks so much Jean! I’m basking in your warm wishes, and glad for them, as today is cool, grey and rainy! But when we’ve been out on a good day, I’ve delighted in the beautiful spring flowers 🙂
