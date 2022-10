These tulips I particularly like, their colour seems different to anything else I’ve seen and reminds me of blueberry. These were the last tulip fields we looked at on our first trip looking for tulips, which was 17 October. They remain a favourite even though we’ve done a second trip since then. The last two pics look soft and swirly, it was pretty windy that day.. I like the effect. Edendale area, Southland, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)