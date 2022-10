It was great fun searching for tulip fields this morning. We drove over to the Edendale area again, Menzies Ferry and Seaward Downs. Here are four photos from four different tulip sites, all photos taken by Nigel and edited by me. Some plantings are huge and the colours stand out for miles. Others are more hidden and easy to miss. Southland, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)