Tracking Tulips

This morning we’ve been out and about in the Edendale area of Southland, New Zealand. We wanted to see what we might find in the way of tulips and we had quite some success! Here’s some context photos to put you in the picture, all taken by Nigel 22 October 2022. Each of these photos has tulips in the distance so look for the stripe(s) of colour. Click on any photo to enlarge.

We had a great time exploring Trig Road (3 photos) near Seaward Downs.

Distant tulips spotted while driving to Menzies Ferry (where many of the previously posted tulip photos were taken). We found more tulips there this morning. This pic is best viewed large.

And there were more stops. It’s fun looking for the blocks of colour!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)