Sight Lines

They’re such a sight.. these brazen, beautiful tulips that parade through the countryside at Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. We admire their stunning colours disrupting the otherwise uniformly-green Southland pastoral landscape. Spectacular colour in a region where dull earthy tones are the unwritten ‘dress code’ for attending an on-farm event! 🙂
From a 2021 ODT article about tulips in Southland:
Mr van Eeden pointed out it was Southland’s climate — wet and not too warm — that made it ideal for growing quality tulips. ‘‘Some say it is the best climate in the world; better than Holland in a way.
‘‘The plants liked the rainfall, as well as cool, even temperatures.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
