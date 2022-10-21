Sight Lines

They’re such a sight.. these brazen, beautiful tulips that parade through the countryside at Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. We admire their stunning colours disrupting the otherwise uniformly-green Southland pastoral landscape. Spectacular colour in a region where dull earthy tones are the unwritten ‘dress code’ for attending an on-farm event! 🙂

From a 2021 ODT article about tulips in Southland:

Mr van Eeden pointed out it was Southland’s climate — wet and not too warm — that made it ideal for growing quality tulips. ‘‘Some say it is the best climate in the world; better than Holland in a way.

‘‘The plants liked the rainfall, as well as cool, even temperatures.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)