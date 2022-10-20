Huge patch of purple tulips. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 17 October. The first two photos were taken by me, 2nd two by Nigel. I chose Nigel’s darkest versions because the distant landscape of The Catlins shows up better.. it’s nice to have that context.

In this photo you can just see a bright stripe of fluorescent-looking colour immediately beyond the purple – that very bright colour is where I photographed the two people inspecting flowers. Which makes you realise just how massive this planting is!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)