On The Bright Side

Another huge striped tulip field – I’d walked along my side of the fence to the far end, looking at the colours and taking photos with the aim of reaching this bright colour stripe that I could see at the end. Unbelievable colour but it’s for real, and alongside were some very pretty pink-and-white tulips. To my amazement I spotted two people inspecting the crop, perfectly positioned for my photos! Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more 🙂

Correction re my post “Of All Stripes“: those tulips were by another road a short drive away. It’s these ones shown below that were opposite the field of pink tulips.

~Mon 17 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

    1. It’s cool you were still awake to see them. Lots of tulips alright, and these aren’t the only fields we saw 🙂 Hope you have a good nights rest!

    1. It was a great treat to see them! All the photos I’ve shown so far, including these, were taken at an intersection near the “Menzies Ferry” hall.

    2. Correction: the tulip photos in ‘Of All Stripes’ were alongside a different road – a road with the Haakman bulb packhouse – still had the Menzies Ferry hall at the end of the road though.

