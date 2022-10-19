On The Bright Side

Another huge striped tulip field – I’d walked along my side of the fence to the far end, looking at the colours and taking photos with the aim of reaching this bright colour stripe that I could see at the end. Unbelievable colour but it’s for real, and alongside were some very pretty pink-and-white tulips. To my amazement I spotted two people inspecting the crop, perfectly positioned for my photos! Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more 🙂

Correction re my post “Of All Stripes“: those tulips were by another road a short drive away. It’s these ones shown below that were opposite the field of pink tulips.

~Mon 17 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand

Just wow!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)