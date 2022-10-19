On The Bright Side

Another huge striped tulip field – I’d walked along my side of the fence to the far end, looking at the colours and taking photos with the aim of reaching this bright colour stripe that I could see at the end. Unbelievable colour but it’s for real, and alongside were some very pretty pink-and-white tulips. To my amazement I spotted two people inspecting the crop, perfectly positioned for my photos! Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more 🙂
Correction re my post “Of All Stripes“: those tulips were by another road a short drive away. It’s these ones shown below that were opposite the field of pink tulips.
~Mon 17 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand
Just wow!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Absolutely stunning!
Thanks Cindy! It’s brilliant to see whole fields of them 🙂
I’m glad I was still awake when the post appeared. The sheer tulip numbers are mind-boggling and the two humans really help put things in perspective and emphasize how expansive these fields are.
It’s cool you were still awake to see them. Lots of tulips alright, and these aren’t the only fields we saw 🙂 Hope you have a good nights rest!
Gorgeous! I remember seeing the tulip fields with my late Aunty about three years ago now. My great grandmother was born in Morton Mains near to Seaward Downs.
It was a great treat to see them! All the photos I’ve shown so far, including these, were taken at an intersection near the “Menzies Ferry” hall.
Correction: the tulip photos in ‘Of All Stripes’ were alongside a different road – a road with the Haakman bulb packhouse – still had the Menzies Ferry hall at the end of the road though.
