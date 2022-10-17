Pink tulips! took a few hours off and drove south to Edendale to search for tulip fields; we found loads of colour including this huge field of pink; and my activity attracted lots of attention. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand ~17 Oct 2022.

These fields of colourful flowers aren’t destined for florists, the growers are producing export bulbs. These may well belong to Haakman who have a processing facility on a nearby road. I found a 2019 job advert that said they produce around 55ha of tulip bulbs for export. Haakman are based in the Netherlands and offer “Year-round supply thanks to our branch in New Zealand.”

I attracted quite an audience. Here they are seeing me off!

As you know, we had quite a bit of snow earlier in October. The Haakman NZ Bulbs Ltd Facebook page has a post from 06 October showing tulips in the snow.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)