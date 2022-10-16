Lovells Flat Church

We’ve lived down south for years now and I never knew about a gorgeous rural church among farm fields at Lovells Flat! I spotted the steeple today while we were driving, and by returning to a gravel side road we’d just passed, we were able to make it to the church. This is a Presbyterian Church, still in use.

~farming area between Kaitangata and Milton; Clutha District, New Zealand

We were so excited to find a mature Monkey Puzzle tree right near the church; it’d sprouted a couple of babies that were growing under its shelter, they’re about a metre high 🙂

“1902”. And don’t you love the hinges?

And a peek around the corner… wow!

There will be more photos to share!

And by the way, I’ve featured a church and Monkey Puzzle tree before, at Balfour in Southland. Having just gone to the post to get the link, I found that church was established in 1903. Was that a thing at the turn of the century.. the ‘must have’ for your new church?

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)