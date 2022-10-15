Daffodil Hillside

Historic daffodils on the hillside at the historic Black Horse Brewery site out in the countryside at Weatherstons, a short drive from the town of Lawrence in the Clutha District. New Zealand. Here’s a couple of paragraphs about the daffodils from a 2017 Stuff article.

“The daffodils were first planted by Ben Hart senior in 1895, from hundreds of bulbs imported at great expense from Holland and elsewhere. His enthusiasm was passed on to his son and the plantings expanded to cover most of the 25 acre site around the family’s brewery at Weatherstons.

“Even after New Zealand Breweries closed the brewery in 1923, Weatherstons was still a popular destination in the spring to see the daffodils, attracting more than 1,500 people by road and rail in 1937. Three trains were needed from Dunedin. These excursions ended in the mid 1950s.

From our 02 October visit …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)