East Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand. Three photos taken while we were wandering along Commissioners Track, and I spotted the windsock as we headed toward Millers Flat. Both photos that have a mountain range in the background are of the Old Man Range (fyi, slightly further west there’s also the Old Woman Range, lol). 09 Oct 2022.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)