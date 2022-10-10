Spring Thyme! Growing wild alongside Commissioners Track, East Roxburgh.
Central Otago. Yesterday. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
I adore Central Otago thyme
Likewise Kay! Going up there end of Oct for a couple of days, treat for my birthday 🙂 Should be a good time for thyme.
