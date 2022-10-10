Spring Things

Spring things, taken while wandering Commissioners Track, East Roxburgh. Yesterday 09 Oct, except 1st pic was 25 Sept. 1st/2nd pics are both plum tree (I think), 3rd pic is scarlet pimpernel, and 4th pic is a dandelion. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. We have scarlet pimpernel, too — but it’s an introduced plant. I suspect it might be there, but no matter. It’s a pretty thing. Do you also have the blue version (which also is called scarlet pimpernel)?

