Snow remnants from our recent spring snow.

1. Native red tussock, roadside. Moa Flat

2. Apple orchard and snowy ridge, Ettrick

3. Snowy ridge, farm, sheep/lambs, Ettrick

4. Cultivated farm field, snowy ridge. Moa Flat

Clutha District and Central Otago. New Zealand

Pics taken today, 09 October.

Best viewed large (click on photo to enlarge)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)