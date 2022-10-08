Daffodils, Blue Bridge

Daffodils at Weatherstons near Lawrence, Clutha District. Blue bridge; this is a beautiful single-lane bridge spanning the Clutha River (Mata-Au) at Millers Flat, Central Otago. All photos taken 02 October. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on "Daffodils, Blue Bridge

Add yours

  1. The blue bridge is fun, but what’s with that strip of white — daffodils? — running down the hillside? Have those been planted, or are they a natural variation? Perhaps you don’t know, but they certainly attracted my attention.

