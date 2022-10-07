These freshwater photos are from the historic daffodil property at Weatherstons near Lawrence, the site of the Black Horse Brewery that was in operation from 1866 until 1923 under various owners. Apparently the beer produced was of excellent quality and the water was an important factor – there’s a photo with info about the water below (it’s where I found the term ‘high hopping rates’). Lawrence is in the Clutha District, Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)