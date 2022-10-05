Winters Clingy

Pear blossom at our place in Tapanui, West Otago. First two pics taken Sunday 02 Oct, afternoon and sunset. That was a lovely Spring day. Snowy pic taken this morning, 05 October. We had a pretty heavy snow shower this morning and the street landscape is looking like a christmas card scene. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
We have that kind of weather too sometimes – – snow showers when things are blossoming, the bees probably hate it, but it’s very pretty!
It’s so white outside now that inside the house is eerily white, from all the snow reflecting back inside! We’ve had quite a dump. 😀
