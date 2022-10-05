Winters Clingy

Pear blossom at our place in Tapanui, West Otago. First two pics taken Sunday 02 Oct, afternoon and sunset. That was a lovely Spring day. Snowy pic taken this morning, 05 October. We had a pretty heavy snow shower this morning and the street landscape is looking like a christmas card scene. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

    1. It’s so white outside now that inside the house is eerily white, from all the snow reflecting back inside! We’ve had quite a dump. 😀

