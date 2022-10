The glorious riot of colour again.. another four photos taken by me when we drove along the East Roxburgh road on 25 September 2022 and came across this spring display of profuse yellow and pink blossom at a private property, on the road frontage. Forsythia and, I suppose the pink blossom would be cherry blossom. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)