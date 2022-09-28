The Wild Side

When we drove to East Roxburgh on Sunday afternoon, 18 Sept, I was delighted when we drove past this glorious riot of colour along the road frontage of a private property. Few would be brave enough to layer great masses of yellow and pink blossom in the same planting but somebody’s had the courage to do just that.. and it’s breathtaking! The resultant blast of colour was as unexpected as it was explosive, and really, pretty wonderful! Central Otago, New Zealand.

First two photos taken by Nigel, the second two by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

keywords: forsythia, cherry, camellia