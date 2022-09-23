Suspension Bridge (1913)

Late trip today to Millers Flat, Central Otago in order to walk a short track to Horseshoe Bend Bridge, a suspension bridge across the Clutha/Mata-Au River, opened in 1913. I did a photo-post about the bridge with daylight shots at the end of 2019; the post has many photos as well as information about the history of the site.. Horseshoe Bend Bridge.

Photos below taken by Nigel, from this evening’s walk. Sun had already gone.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)