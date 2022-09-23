Suspension Bridge (1913)

Late trip today to Millers Flat, Central Otago in order to walk a short track to Horseshoe Bend Bridge, a suspension bridge across the Clutha/Mata-Au River, opened in 1913. I did a photo-post about the bridge with daylight shots at the end of 2019; the post has many photos as well as information about the history of the site.. Horseshoe Bend Bridge.

Photos below taken by Nigel, from this evening’s walk. Sun had already gone.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Suspension Bridge (1913)

Add yours

    1. I saw your ‘Like’ come thru on the 2019 post thank you, we really enjoyed that day! Our evening walk today was nice too with LOTS of birdsong 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: