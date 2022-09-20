R. pachysanthum

My early-Spring report in response to questions on a previous blogpost. Rhododendron pachysanthum is one of a trio of special rhododendrons grouped close together in Bannerman Park, in Gore. This one had gorgeous cinnamon-coloured young foliage at the time, back in summer (16th January). I promised fellow bloggers Ann and Ellen I’d try to return to see what the flowers are like.. seeing as we popped in on Sunday I made a bee-line for the trio. Southland, New Zealand.

The name-label photo has to be shared.. see the daffodils!

The flower buds of R. pachysanthum 18 September

R. pachysanthum photographed by Nigel in the summer (cinnamon colour)

What a difference a couple of seasons make! ~from Rhodo Trio~

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except 3rd pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

