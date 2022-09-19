Up and Down

Up there, down here. Makes sense when —
you read the poem below … 😀
Time in Two Hemispheres
—
Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere
Time trickles through the Hourglass
You’re falling into Fall
Days are shorter
Longer nights
Less light
Less time
Less
is
More
More time
More light
Shorter nights
Days are longer
Roots are reaching
Buds breaking .. blossoms making
Scents awaking .. Spring has sprung
Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere
I wrote this poem and published it on my blog in 2018. Today re-published, slightly re-edited. –Liz
text, poem and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I love this, Liz. What a cool concept with the hourglass shape of the words of the poem and you pulled it off so well. The sun is rising so much later now and setting earlier. Contact with you and with a blogger from Australia help to remind me of the differences between the seasons in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
