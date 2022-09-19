Up and Down

Up there, down here. Makes sense when
you read the poem below …

Autumn medlars in Hamilton Park, Gore 30 April. Southland, New Zealand.

Time in Two Hemispheres

Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere

Time trickles through the Hourglass

You’re falling into Fall
Days are shorter
Longer nights

Less light
Less time

Less

is

More

More time
More light

Shorter nights
Days are longer

Roots are reaching

Buds breaking .. blossoms making
Scents awaking .. Spring has sprung

Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere

Gore Public Gardens, yesterday. Magnolia. Southland, New Zealand.

I wrote this poem and published it on my blog in 2018. Today re-published, slightly re-edited. –Liz

text, poem and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. I love this, Liz. What a cool concept with the hourglass shape of the words of the poem and you pulled it off so well. The sun is rising so much later now and setting earlier. Contact with you and with a blogger from Australia help to remind me of the differences between the seasons in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

