Up and Down

Up there, down here. Makes sense when —

you read the poem below … 😀

Autumn medlars in Hamilton Park, Gore 30 April. Southland, New Zealand.

Time in Two Hemispheres

—

Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere

Time trickles through the Hourglass

You’re falling into Fall

Days are shorter

Longer nights Less light

Less time Less is More More time

More light Shorter nights

Days are longer Roots are reaching Buds breaking .. blossoms making

Scents awaking .. Spring has sprung Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere Gore Public Gardens, yesterday. Magnolia. Southland, New Zealand. I wrote this poem and published it on my blog in 2018. Today re-published, slightly re-edited. –Liz

text, poem and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)