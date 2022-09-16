As mentioned in Plum Pigeon, we have a native-pigeon-couple spending courting time in our blossoming plum tree. Late on 11th September I noted their presence in the tree and managed to get out there with my cellphone camera.

Today while considering this post I decided to search for poems about the New Zealand Pigeon and was *amazed* at my first search result – a long NZ poem from 1845! [For context for folks overseas, the Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti o Waitangi had only been signed five years before].

I’ve included a few lines.. from Canto II of The Pigeons’ Parliament; a Poem of the Year 1845. In Four Cantos, With Notes. ~by William Golder [nb: use the ‘Next Section’ links if you wish to read the poem]

New Zealand Pigeon

kererū, Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae

~lines below from The Pigeons’ Parliament (poem link above)

I praised her robes of purest white,

My green coat too gave her delight;

Thus friendship grew!—My heart though pain’d

Grew cheerful as her love I gain’d;

Own photos, posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)