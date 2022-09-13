Lovely On A Good Day

Spring in Tapanui on a fine weather day, 11th September.
Today we’re back to winter; snowed on the hill.
Spring’s fickle! West Otago, New Zealand.
“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” –George Santayana
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I love daffodils, one of my favorite signs of early spring, Liz. Their bright yellow color always cheers me up after the long gray winter.
Yes, spring is fickle, but glorious daffodils help us excuse her!
