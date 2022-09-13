Lovely On A Good Day

Spring in Tapanui on a fine weather day, 11th September.
Today we’re back to winter; snowed on the hill.
Spring’s fickle! West Otago, New Zealand.

“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” –George Santayana

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

